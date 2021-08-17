Bridge Maintenance Project Begins Next Week on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor will begin a bridge maintenance project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County. The bridge is located between Barlow Road (Route 2001) and Route 134 in Mount Joy Township.
Work includes milling, placing a waterproofing membrane, paving, rock placement, and repointing the stone abutment and wings.
An approximately seven-week closure will begin on Monday, August 23.A detour will be in place using Barlow Road and Route 134.
JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the contractor on this multiple year $6,441,217 project to perform maintenance work on bridges throughout the eight-county PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###
