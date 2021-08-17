Recruiting for Good Sponsors 14 Year Old Girl's Best Pie Reviews in Austin
14 year old girl The Forensic Foodie reviews Tiny Pies in Austin, Texas #thesweetestgigs #tinypies www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created super sweet gigs for talented kids #thesweetestkids #talentedkids #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates sweet gigs for talented kids to have fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.
In August, 14 year old girl, The Forensic Foodie (her nickname) reviewed Tiny Pies in Austin, Texas. Here is her review.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The Forensic Foodie worked on our first sweet foodie gig in March 2020, Kids Get Paid to Eat (with a group of kids reviewed the Top 100 dishes kids love in LA)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
"Tiny Pies are individual servings of pie, but they mean a lot more to me than that. Kit and I have poured our heart and soul into this brand -- it’s a heartfelt labor of love. At 70 years old, my mother dove into the process of bringing our family traditions to other peoples' tables, inspired by my son’s childlike curiosity. We have stayed true to the baking traditions that have been passed down from four generations in our family; everything is handmade daily from scratch. If you can’t pronounce the ingredient, we don’t use it. Along with our variety of sweet pies, we offer both sweet and savory - (veggie and meat ) pot pies as well as gluten free and vegan crust options too. We hope you enjoy eating them as much as we enjoy baking them." To learn more visit www.TinyPies.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn