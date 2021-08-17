Nicholas Natalie has made a surfboard just in time for the 2021 World Dog Surfing Championship

Nicholas Natalie invented a surfboard made specifically for surfers to surf with their pup.

I always wanted to find the right surfboard to surf with my dog Pluto but none were great, so I made my own!” — Nicholas Natalie

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enthusiastic surfers and dog owners across the world are gearing up for a greatly anticipated event set to take place in just about a week: the 2021 World Dog Surfing Championship at Pacifica State Beach in Pacifica, California, just outside San Francisco. The Championship is the longest-running dog surf competition in the world.

The 6th Annual World Dog Surfing Championship brings top dog surfers, as well as happy amateurs, to compete and have the opportunity to bring home the "Golden Surfie Medal".

The contest takes place just down the famous Highway 1 from San Francisco. It is about a 20 minute drive from SFO (San Francisco Airport). You can continue south on Pacifica and hit Half Moon Bay. There is a beautiful beach there that we highly recommend – park at the Ritz Carlton, tell them you are just going to the beach and the parking fee is waived. It is secluded with some great waves and few surfers to compete with.

The concept for the dog surfing sport originated as bringing together the best in local and international dog surfing talent.

During the event there will be a number of activities including the surf competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, partner tents and activities, and more.

Entrants and attendees can also help fundraise for charities.

The Event will also feature other special events such as fashion shows from famous surf apparel brands and up-and-coming brands, annual award ceremonies, and demonstrations of new surf products. The event is an incredible opportunity for new brands to gain exposure as the turnout is expected to reach nearly 10,000 attendees, even during the pandemic.

Masks will be required for unvaccinated people and optional for vaccinated people.

Dogs do not need to wear masks.

This year, Nicholas Natalie Alpha Surfboards will be among those making their debut, showing off their new surf boards designed specifically for humans surfing with their dogs.

In the short time that Alpha Surfboards has come to market, the brand has already been making a large impact on local surfers and news is spreading quickly, especially among younger surfers. Alpha Surfboards is a surfboard and apparel company that is by surfers for surfers with humble roots and a commitment to being a genuine brand that will always focus on its customers.

Alpha Surfboards was founded by Nicholas Natalie, a local surfer in San Francisco. Nicholas is passionate about having a brand and a company that is inclusive, environmentally friendly, and above all, stays true to surf culture.

Nicholas himself has chosen to take his own path in life, not sticking to traditional nine to five business roles or the conventional ways of breaking into an industry by things like unpaid internships. He has chosen instead to create a successful business from scratch and make a name for himself from within the industry. With that business, he is spreading his message of following what you believe in and taking your own path and making a positive impact in his customers along the way. He is doing an especially great job of reaching an audience of younger surfers with this positive message.

The Alpha Surfboards products are easy to spot, with their eye-catching and beautiful bright colors.

“I have been a surfer for over two decades now. I always knew that I wanted to be part of the community that builds surfboards but I struggled to find a unique niche. I love surfing with my dog Pluto and I never found the right surfboard for it, so I decided to make my own.” Says Nicholas Natalie.

We look forward to seeing you all August 28th in Pacifica!