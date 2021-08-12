2021-08-12 11:26:52.227 Gladstone Man Wins Second Big Lottery Prize

Submit Release
Three years after purchasing a Powerball ticket worth $100,000, Dan Lehman’s luck has struck again – this time with a $77,777 Scratchers prize.

The Gladstone man purchased his winning “Silver 7s” Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 7907 N. Oak Trafficway, in Kansas City. 

“I was scratching and looking for a ‘7,’ because that’s normally what you find,” he explained. “Then I saw one that said, ‘WIN ALL,’ and I thought maybe I won $77.”

It didn’t take long for Lehman to realize he had won much more than he initially anticipated.

“I scratched off the first prize and it said, ‘$10,000,’” he said. “I looked at it like, ‘Really?!’”

In the end, the sum of his prizes totaled $77,777.

Silver 7s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $10.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other top prizes of $77,777. Remaining prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available on MOLottery.com and on the Missouri Lottery’s official mobile app.

