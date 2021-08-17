World Biz Magazine - The Best Banks for Business in 2021
THE BEST BANKS FOR BUSINESS ACROSS THE GLOBE SELECTED BY THE READERS OF WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE.
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries. We are uniquely positioned to share the perspectives of business leaders across the world.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD BANK AWARDS 2021 - Winners Selected By The Readership Of World Biz Magazine.
— Mike Walters, Editor in Chief - World Biz Magazine
----------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL CATEGORIES
Best For Corporate Banking: HSBC (Hong Kong / Global)
Best Bank For Investment: JP Morgan (USA / Global)
Best Private HNWI Bank: Citi (USA / Global)
Best Bank For Virtual: Revolut (UK / Australia)
Best Bank For Islamic Finance: Emirates NBD (UAE / Global)
Best Bank For SME's: HSBC (Hong Kong / Global)
Best Bank For Digital: Citi (USA / Global)
Best Bank For CSR: Bank Of America (USA / Global)
----------------------------------------------------------------
ASIA-PACIFIC
Best Overall Bank: HSBC
Best For Corporate Banking: HSBC
2nd: Citi
3rd: Standard Chartered
4th: Industrial And Commercial Bank
Best For Private Banking: UBS
2nd: Credit Suisse
3rd: Citi
4th: DBS Bank
Best For Investment Banking: Haitong Bank
2nd: Credit Suisse
3rd: Deutsche Bank
4th: China CITIC Bank
Best For Virtual Banking: Webank China
2nd: Kakao Bank South Korea
3rd: Up Bank Australia
4th: Jibun Bank Japan
----------------------------------------------------------------
EUROPE
Best Overall Bank: BNP Paribas
Best For Corporate Banking: BNP Paribas
2nd: HSBC
3rd: Banco Santander
4th: Crédit Agricole
Best For Private Banking: BNP Paribas
2nd: Société Générale
3rd: ING Private Banking
4th: Credit Suisse
Best For Investment Banking: Barclays
2nd: BNP Paribas
3rd: JP Morgan
4th: Deutsche Bank
Best For Virtual Banking: Revolut UK
2nd: N26 Bank Germany
3rd: Monzo UK
4th: Hello Bank Belgium
----------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH AMERICA
Best Overall Bank: JP Morgan
Best For Corporate Banking: Bank Of America
2nd: Citi
3rd: Royal Bank Of Canada
4th: JP Morgan
Best For Private Banking: JP Morgan
2nd: Goldman Sachs
3rd: Citi
4th: Royal Bank Of Canada
Best For Investment Banking: JP Morgan
2nd: Goldman Sachs
3rd: Morgan Stanley
4th: UBS
Best For Virtual Banking: Chime USA
2nd: Varo Bank USA
3rd: Tangerine Canada
4th: Dave USA
----------------------------------------------------------------
LATAM & CARIBBEAN
Best Overall Bank: BTG Pactual
Best For Corporate Banking: BBVA
2nd: Itaú Unibanco
3rd: Banco Santander
4th: Banco Bradesco
Best For Private Banking: BTG Pactual
2nd: Banco Bradesco
3rd: Itau Unibanco
4th: Banco Santander
Best For Investment Banking: JP Morgan
2nd: Citi
3rd: BTG Pactual
4th: BBVA
Best For Virtual Banking: Nubank Brazil
2nd: Ualá Argentina
3rd: Neon Brazil
4th: Mibo Mexico
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIDDLE EAST
Best Overall Bank: Emirates NBD
Best For Corporate Banking: First Abu Dhabi
2nd: HSBC
3rd: Emirates NBD
4th: Saudi National Bank
Best For Private Banking: Emirates NBD
2nd: Qatar National Bank
3rd: HSBC Private
4th: Standard Chartered
Best For Investment Banking: Citi
2nd: HSBC
3rd: First Abu Dhabi Bank
4th: Morgan Stanley
Virtual Banking: CBD Now UAE
2nd: Meem Saudi Arabia
3rd: Pepper By Bank Leumi Israel
4th: Mashreq Neo UAE
----------------------------------------------------------------
AFRICA
Best Overall Bank: Standard Bank
Best For Corporate Banking: Standard Bank
2nd: Société Générale
3rd: Zenith Bank
4th: Absa Group
Best For Private Banking: Standard Bank
2nd: Absa Bank
3rd: Guaranty Trust Bank
4th: Investec
Best For Investment Banking: Standard Bank
2nd: Firstrand Bank
3rd: Nedbank
4th: JP Morgan
Best For Virtual Banking: Kuda Bank Nigeria
2nd: Discovery Bank South Africa
3rd: Bank Zero South Africa
4th: Equity Bank Kenya
----------------------------------------------------------------
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries. Read the current issue here.
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
+44 7934 176331
email us here