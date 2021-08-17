Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 800 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:39 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon their arrival, officers located a crime scene. A short time later, a victim, an adult male, was located while seeking treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/0Q5F3S3V35g

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.