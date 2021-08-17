Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, a victim, an adult male, sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/WxINBZJkG1o

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.