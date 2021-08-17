Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:06 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

