Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a glass bottle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

On Monday, August 16, 2021, 28 year-old Nakiesha Crawford, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Glass Bottle).

