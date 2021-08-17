Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of Adrian Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the 700 block of Adrian Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:13 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the area of the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 53 year-old Terrence Gause, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 54 year-old Rodney Tyrone Lindsay, of White Plains, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was the result of a dispute between the victim and suspect who were known to each other.

