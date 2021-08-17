Governor visits El Camino Real Academy to mark new school year

SANTA FE – Yesterday Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham toured El Camino Real Academy with school and local district leaders, visiting with students who have recently begun the school year.

The governor met with classrooms and spoke with students on a tour led by Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez, Associate Superintendent Carl Marano and Principal Jakob Lain.

El Camino Real Academy was this year the recipient of the largest state funding award through the Lujan Grisham administration’s new Family Income Index, an innovative tool designed to direct additional aid to schools serving the most economically disadvantaged students across New Mexico. The recipient of more than $434,000 through the program, El Camino Real Academy serves an entire student population that is considered economically disadvantaged, and school leadership discussed its forthcoming plans for how the funding will support their students with the governor.

Unlike most state programs that provide money through districts, the Family Income Index funding is sent directly to the schools. The state has already allocated $30 million in targeted aid, over two years, to 108 public schools in New Mexico. The funds must be put to use supporting literacy, math interventions and other evidence-based programs.

“There’s nothing quite like the beginning of a new school year. Getting kids safely back in school, and keeping them there, continues to be the North Star,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “There is no substitute for in-person learning. We know we have a lot of ground to cover to make up for last year. And we have the tools in place, and the incredible people and educators and staff in place, to make a positive difference for students in every community in New Mexico — the Family Income Index is going to be a big part of that. I’m looking forward to a safe, productive and positive school year, and thank you again to Superintendent Chavez and Principal Lain for the tour today and the chance to speak with so many bright young New Mexicans.”