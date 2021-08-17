Committee sends 3 nominees to governor for SCJD judge vacancy

After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected three nominees for the open seat on the bench in the South Central Judicial District. This position was created by the retirement of Judge John W. Grinsteiner. The following three individuals are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration:
Travis W. Finck, Valley City
Micheal A. Mulloy, Bismarck
Lindsey R. Nieuwsma, Bismarck
