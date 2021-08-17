Online Public Meeting and Public Comment Period for NDOT’s I-11 PEL Study Launches August 17

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is launching an online public meeting and public comment period on Tuesday, August 17 for the Interstate 11 (I-11) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study for the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

The project will help identify a preferred I-11 corridor through the Las Vegas metropolitan area, extending from the Arizona border at U.S. 93 and the vicinity of Kyle Canyon Road along U.S. 95 in Clark County.

Public feedback will build community and stakeholder support while providing a platform to discuss and prioritize transportation issues that relate to project implementation. Please note that the PEL study is a planning effort and construction will not begin on any part of the selected corridor any sooner than 8 years and will be dependent upon available funding.

The online public information meeting will be available at i11nv.com until 5 p.m. Thursday, September 30 at the end of the public comment period. The site offers key project information while also providing multiple ways for the public to submit valuable input at any time throughout the study.

The public is encouraged to attend the online meeting making comments via the provided form, comment map, or by email to info@i11nv.com through September 30. For additional information, contact NDOT Project Manager David Bowers at 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or via the project phone: (702) 472-8018. Several in-person meetings are scheduled across the valley including an interactive telephone meeting. A detailed list of public participation opportunities is below and can also be found on the project website at i11nv.com.

In-Person Public Meetings and Comment Opportunities:

August 31: 4 – 7 p.m. | Sahara West Library 9600 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

September 1: 4 – 7 p.m. | Centennial Hills Community Center YMCA, Fun Zone 6601 N Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131

September 7: 4 – 7 p.m. | Lifeguard Arena, Lookout Room 222 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015

September 14: 4 – 7 p.m. | RTC Southern Nevada, Conference Room 108 600 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106

September 16: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. | Windmill Library 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113

PRESENTATION START TIMES FOR IN-PERSON MEETINGS:

4 p.m. meetings | Presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. meeting | Presentation begins at 4 p.m.

September 2: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. I Bilingual Telephone Town Hall

Call in (toll-free) to learn more about the project, talk with team members, ask questions, and submit feedback.

English: 833-589-2166 Español: 833-589-2167

Other ways to make a comment:

By an email to info@i11nv.com, or

On the project hotline at 702-472-8018

Or through mail-in letters to:

Attn: David Bowers, Project Manager 123 E. Washington Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89101

Requests for auxiliary aids, disability services or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to NDOT Public Involvement Specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or email cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.

NDOT will follow all current COVID-19 protocols, including the latest CDC guidance on mask requirements, which require the general public to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information about the I-11 PEL study, visit i11nv.com or connect through Facebook at facebook.com/NevadaDOT and Twitter @nevadadot.