Bespoke Fashion Design in LA: Latest Trends & How-To's From The Evans Group
If you haven't heard of bespoke fashion, Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG) aims to change that this year.
[With bespoke fashion] you choose the exact specifications from the beginning. A clothing manufacturer like TEG helps you nail down all the nitty-gritty details about your future clothing line.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you haven't heard of bespoke fashion, Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG) aims to change that this year. Led by founder Jennifer Evans, TEG gives both established and emerging fashion designers the chance to start a clothing line. Evans also stresses the importance of maintaining ethical and sustainable fashion design practices.
But what is bespoke fashion design?
What is Bespoke Fashion?
'Bespoke' means custom-made. Custom-made clothing lines are TEG's bread and butter, with a bevy of impressive clients reaching all the way back to 2005. Since then, TEG has worked alongside independent fashion brands like the women-owned Hiraeth and indie trendsetter Greg Lauren.
Bespoke fashion doesn't just apply to tailoring clothing, either. According to TEG, "[Bespoke] applies to various items, like furniture, shoes, and even computer software."
Bespoke Trends
Along with taking bespoke clothing orders from determined designers, TEG is committed to bucking the ever-growing trend of fast fashion.
Better Materials
While bespoke fashion has always been around, the rise of fast fashion has redoubled efforts to combat its detrimental impact on the environment. What results is the use of more sustainable materials.
By using materials like organic hemp and more innovative fibers, you directly reduce chemicals in the environment. But reducing the use of chemicals is just one step of cleaning up the tonnage of waste created by the fashion industry; it’s a crucial and defining step.
As the company states, "The use of more environmentally-friendly materials equals better quality bespoke clothing. Simple as that."
Better Practices (both Ethically and Environmentally)
The upward trend of environmentally conscious business practices and organic materials spells out success for bespoke fashion and working conditions. By focusing on local talent and more sustainable practices, Evans hopes to stem the tide of poor working conditions in the Global South.
When taking on a client at her Los Angeles headquarters, Jennifer Evans hires local textile workers to create bespoke fashion.
Hiring local workers to work in the vicinity of her Downtown Los Angeles clothing factory fits in nicely with the company’s ‘made in L.A. manufacturing’ philosophy.
A Better Fit
A massive plus for fashion designers starting a clothing line is making sure everything fits. Bespoke fashion is explicitly defined by its exact measurements, meticulous attention to detail, and ensuring everything fits.
For example, TEG cites the work of renowned costume designer Clint Ramos, who recently outfitted superstar Jennifer Hudson for her role as the legendary Aretha Franklin in Respect.
Ramos explains: "I would say, 75 to 80 percent of what Jennifer wore in the movie was bespoke. For me, it was important that I needed to do all of her clothing bespoke...because of Jennifer’s proportions."
Designing clothing to fit your model is crucial to the success of a clothing line. If you want your fashion brand to take off, finding a good fit makes all the difference.
Jennifer Evans and her production team spend weeks designing and producing high-quality clothing that follows strict measurements from 'TEG Specification Sheets.' These are effectively the detailed schematics to make anywhere from one clothing sample to 500.
Bespoke Fashion With TEG: What To Know
TEG let us in on a few critical details about bespoke fashion design and why it's a preferable alternative to mass-producing clothing.
"[With bespoke fashion] you choose the exact specifications from the beginning. A clothing manufacturer like TEG helps you nail down all the nitty-gritty details about your future clothing line.
This means in-depth planning sessions with the help of creative brainstorming, fashion mood boards, and sketches."
This detailed planning session with TEG is extensive, going through all available creative channels to ensure that clients reach their fashion design goals.
What Does This Mean for Independent Fashion Designers?
This reliance on more environmentally-friendly and hiring local talent allows for independent fashion designers to have a clear conscience, as well as an impressive repertoire.
With the help of talented L.A. pattern makers and creative collaborators, those who tap TEG for a bespoke suit, clothing line, or art piece can rest easy.
With a firm set of values stressing ethical and sustainable fashion practices, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer is spearheading an environmentally friendly, detailed alternative to mass production.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.
