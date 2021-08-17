Solar Comparison Shopping Gets Easier for DC Residents Thanks to Department of Energy and Environment Partnership With EnergySage

EnergySage gives District residents a simple, trustworthy way to research quotes for rooftop solar panels and community solar programs.

(WASHINGTON, DC and BOSTON, MA) – In an effort to advance the District’s ambitious environmental goals, the DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has teamed up with EnergySage to help District residents comparison shop options for installing solar panels on their property or subscribing to a local community solar farm.

EnergySage is the country’s leading online marketplace for consumers to learn about and comparison-shop all things solar, including home batteries and community solar subscriptions.

“Through our partnership with EnergySage, the District aims to demystify the complexities of going solar by increasing the resources available to our residents,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells. “For the District to successfully transition to a clean energy future, we need the participation from all of our residents. EnergySage helps make the path to investing in solar smoother and less intimidating.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser has committed the District to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2032, with the overall goal of a carbon free DC by 2050. Furthermore the Clean Energy DC Omnibus Act of 2018 mandates that 100 percent of the District’s energy supply come from Tier 1 renewable energy sources by 2032; at least 10 percent of that energy must come from solar energy generated locally.

“Needless to say, we’re big fans of the goals the District has set for the region and of the steps the DOEE has taken thus far to achieve them,” said EnergySage Vice President of Partnerships Tess O’Brien. “Our work together will not only make clean energy more affordable and accessible for District residents, but also provide a boost to the local economy by bringing more business to solar companies in the area.”

Developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the EnergySage site allows customers to easily obtain competing online quotes from prescreened solar installers, financing companies and solar farm developers. The company places a huge emphasis on education and provides localized information about the costs and benefits of solar. District residents should feel empowered to use EnergySage tools and resources to make confident, informed solar decisions.

EnergySage is recommended by more than 100 prominent organizations that use the platform to help their employees, customers, members, residents, etc., explore solar—including utilities, municipalities, universities, and corporations.

DOEE and EnergySage is holding an information session on Wednesday, August 18 at 1:00 pm for District residents, landlords, and clean energy stakeholders. Explore and register.

- Learn more about EnergySage