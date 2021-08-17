Microbe Formulas Is Proud to Be a Title Sponsor of ‘Business and Birdies’ Women’s Golf Networking Event

Microbe Formulas Team Members Gather at the Women in Leadership Golf Event

Meridian Health Company Provides Title Sponsorship for Local Women’s Networking and Golf Lesson Event

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polos and skorts filled the patio and driving area of the Lakeview Golf Club on Wednesday, August 11th for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership golf lesson event. The ‘Business and Birdies’ networking event was sponsored by locally-founded health company, Microbe Formulas.

At the event, Microbe Formulas gave away free bottles of their gut-scrubbing flagship product ‘Mimosa Pudica Seed’ to the attendees. The company also provided swag for the giveaways and an information booth for those who wanted to learn more about their unique approach to health.

About 100 women attended and got to hear from Microbe part-owner and Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Riley, along with Idaho Golf Association (IGA) representative, Nicole Bird. As the Manager of Rules and Competitions, Bird oversees all aspects of the tournament schedule for IGA. At the event she shared golf etiquette and rules to help the women at the event get oriented.

When reflecting on the event, Riley says, “It was an honor sponsoring the event and being able to meet so many inspiring, emerging leaders. From day one, I’ve seen the immense value of the Chamber and the opportunity they provide to make connections. Microbe started here in Meridian, Idaho, and it continues to grow and grow because of the amazing community around us.”

The event provided an opportunity for networking along with group training sessions with a golf professional focused on chipping, driving, and putting. Food was served, raffle prizes were won, and golf etiquette confidence was built.

While speaking, Bird shared, “Golf can be a great way to bridge business meetings and close business deals. The ‘Business and Birdies’ event was a great way to help women become more confident utilizing their skills on the golf course as a business setting.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

