Barton Gilman continues growth with addition of Otzel and Averaimo in Connecticut

Vincent J. Averaimo, Partner Paul Lewis Otzel, Partner

Barton Gilman establishes a fifth Northeast office with the addition of experienced lawyers Paul Lewis Otzel and Vincent J. Averaimo in Milford, Connecticut.

MILFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Barton Gilman LLP has established a Milford, Connecticut office location, led by the experienced and well-known legal team of Paul Lewis Otzel and Vincent J. Averaimo.

Otzel and Averaimo were the founding partners of Milford Law LLC, formerly known as Kapusta, Otzel & Averaimo, a general practice law firm serving individuals and companies throughout Connecticut for over fifty years. In addition to Otzel and Averaimo, the legal staff of Milford Law will also join Barton Gilman, continuing to provide exceptional service and continuity to clients in Connecticut.

Otzel has been a civil litigator and trial attorney for over forty years, advocating for clients before Connecticut state and federal courts. He represents financial and banking institutions in large volume and commercially complex matters, as well as individuals and families in residential closings, wills, and estate planning and litigation. Otzel is also corporate counsel to several non-profit organizations. Deeply committed to supporting the community, he has held multiple leadership positions in the Milford Bar Association, the Connecticut Elks Association, the Devon Rotary Club, the Milford Chamber of Commerce, and the New Haven Legal Assistance Association. Otzel received a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.A. from Fairfield University.

Averaimo is an experienced civil litigator and corporate lawyer representing banks and financial institutions in end-to-end default services, commercial real estate matters, and title litigation, as well as providing counsel to individuals and families related to wills and estate planning, and probate administration and litigation. He has served as Adjunct Professor of business law at the University of New Haven, and teaches courses in short sales, 1031 exchanges and the basics of Connecticut foreclosures for the Dares Institute. An active member of the community, Averaimo serves on the Board of Directors for the Milford Chamber of Commerce and has received several awards for community involvement, including the “Forty Under 40” Award from the New Haven Business Times and the “Helping Milford Grow” Award from the City of Milford. He received a J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a B.A. from Hofstra University.

“We are very happy that Paul, Vincent and the Milford Law team have joined the Barton Gilman family – this is a great opportunity to further expand our geographic reach and enhance our service areas to meet the legal needs of our clients,” said co-managing partner, Matthew R. Plain.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including education law, employment, premises liability and business litigation, as well as medical and other professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.