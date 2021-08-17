AQRE Home is Now Live in California - List For Free Today

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited real estate website, aqrehome.com, has launched in California! This affordable, easy-to-use option will finally let Californian real estate professionals and homeowners manage all aspects of leasing or selling their properties from one location - without having to learn complicated software or hiring an expensive marketing manager. It's free to get started and list on AQRE Home, and the best part? For a limited time the company is offering a 30-day guarantee - they will sell or lease any property within 30 days of listing, or the transaction costs are free!

The platform is the brainchild of industry insider, Ronice Harrison, who has over 11 years of real estate investment and brokerage experience. In 2014, she created AQRE App to lower barriers to entry for young real estate investors. Now, with AQRE Home, she aims to create a platform that supports agents, private sellers, and landlords through their real estate transactions like never before.

Ronice Harrison, the CEO of AQRE Home, commented, "the launch in California is not only an important milestone for us, but it also underlines our mission- to provide all real estate professionals with the most simple and affordable real estate technology on the market."

“The AQRE Home team of real estate experts are fully capable of addressing new trends in California real estate, and the challenges and concerns that sellers and landlords in the region constantly face,” Harrison added. “These issues include marketing to find the right buyer, effectively managing rental properties, making data-driven decisions, and many more. These are the issues we are trying to solve with our unique features.”

The top five features of the AQRE Home website include:

-Free Listings — List on AQRE Home to find amazing buyers and renters with zero listing fees.

-Market Now, Pay Later — AQRE Home pays the cost of marketing properties until they are sold.

-Built-In Property Management — Landlords can communicate with tenants, share work orders, and track property costs directly from the AQRE Home

website.

-Cryptocurrency Payments — AQRE Home accepts dollars (USD), bitcoin, and Chelle Coin for payments and deposits, and can move funds securely and automatically to users' personal bank accounts.

-Raised Exposure — With unique payment options, properties can be marketed to a larger pool of potential buyers and sellers, such as cryptocurrency holders.

Alongside these perks are 24/7 customer service reps who will be glad to help with anything from cryptocurrency education to answering any questions about the process of selling a house. And as if those features weren't enough, there is also the company’s 30-day guarantee.

With a plethora of options to choose from, AQRE Home is now the best way to go about selling or leasing properties in California.

To get started on AQRE Home, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).