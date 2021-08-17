Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market to Reach $34.17 Billion by 2028 at 2.3% CAGR
Asia Pacific contributed largest revenue by contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market garnered $27.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $34.17 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, drivers and opportunities, and competitive scenario.
Increased consumption in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and increase in prevalence of infectious diseases are the two major drivers for the growth of the global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market. Furthermore, development of novel approaches for new beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors for treating bacterial infections supplements the market growth. However, progress of beta-lactam resistance and longer approval time by the regulatory bodies are the factors that impede the market growth. On the other hand, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and new combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.
Based on types of diseases, the respiratory infection segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total market share. The segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Based on route of administration, the intravenous segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market share. Whereas, oral segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. The segment is estimated to secure the dominant position throughout the forecasting period. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% during the study period.
The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
