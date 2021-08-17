Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. ”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
— World Biz Magazine
Steve Ehrlich is currently Chief Executive Officer of Voyager Digital and its U.S. Subsidiaries. Mr. Ehrlich was CEO of E*TRADE Professional Trading LLC, the professional trading arm of E*TRADE FINANCIAL and led the Management Buyout of the Lightspeed division in July 2006. As founder and the CEO of Lightspeed Financial, LLC – a US based retail broker-dealer – Mr. Ehrlich was responsible for eight major acquisitions for Lightspeed over a seven-year period. Prior to his executive position, Mr. Ehrlich was a Vice President at E*TRADE responsible for brokerage strategy. Mr. Ehrlich was also responsible for the planning and execution of three major business acquisitions for E*TRADE FINANCIAL.
Mr. Ehrlich graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a BS in Accounting. He holds a CPA and is a member of the AICPA. Mr. Ehrlich also holds licenses with FINRA. He is the founder of the Hockey in Norwalk Foundation, a non-profit serving over 300 youth hockey players that has received a grant from the New York Rangers for minority communities.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH STEVE EHRLICH, CEO OF VOYAGER DIGITAL: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/steve-ehrlich-ceo-of-voyager-digital-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT VOYAGER DIGITAL
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd through its United States operating subsidiaries, Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. operate a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen. www.investvoyager.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_hye_final?fr=sNzFmZjQwNjcwODE
