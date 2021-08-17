Kingsview Partners Appears on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Investment Advisory Firm Ranks No. 1869, With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 241%.

GRANTS PASS, OR, U.S.A., August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Kingsview Partners is number 1869 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year marks the fourth consecutive year Kingsview Partners has ranked, having also garnered recognition in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia all gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an honor to be ranked amongst such a prestigious group for the fourth time in so many years," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "The women and men of Kingsview work diligently to always put our clients first and consistently elevate the standard of care upon which our business is built. I look forward to doing my part to ensure Kingsview continues to be a force of change in the wealth management industry."

Kingsview Partners' ranking on the 2021 Inc 5000 is especially noteworthy given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Their achievements during this period indicate a high degree of competitiveness within the financial industry, plus the flexibility and resilience necessary for long-term success.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, the companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor serving thousands of individual clients across the nation. The firm's advisory business is complemented by their full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services, and Kingsview Investment Management, a standalone asset manager providing investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.