Buddhism at VA Hospitals Angers Veterans
An employee at Texas VA confesses to downloading information from YouTube to promote Buddhism and the doctrine of Zen for online PTSD class upsetting Veterans.TEMPLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over a decade, more than 20 veterans a day commit suicide.
This is the same time period that Buddhism has been promoted in VA hospitals to disabled veterans. In fact, over the last ten years, the suicide rates have not changed, but millions of dollars have been spent to promote new-age thinking within the VA healthcare system.
On 17 Aug 2021, David Apperson, founder of Vets Helping Vets, attended an online class for military veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTSD) due to law enforcement activities and/or active military missions.
Mr. Apperson witnessed Linda Yeates, an employee at the Temple Texas VA, confess to pulling information and statements from YouTube to promote Buddhism and the doctrine of so-called zen masters in the online class. As a federal employee, Ms. Yeates disregarded the separation of church and state and pushed Buddhist doctrine to those in attendance.
As someone who has worked with veterans for 12 years, a life member of the DAV, Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Korean War Veterans, the VFW, and an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Mr. Apperson found the class highly offensive, especially when he considered the number of suicides committed by veterans every day.
Mr. Apperson was so upset listening to this anti-biblical message that he shut down his connection to the class and filed a formal complaint with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Congressman John Carter, and the Office of the Inspector General.
According to his own website, Senator Ted Cruz states he is working to provide the quality care our veterans deserve and have been promised. He has advocated for responsible spending that prioritizes our troops above other military expenditures while scrutinizing every program, before considering cutting the job or benefits of a single soldier.
Congressman John Carter states on his website that he is reminded daily of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve and protect our great nation, and it is of the utmost importance that he does everything he can to assist veterans and their families.
If you can't bring a Bible to school then how in God's name can the Dept of Veterans Affairs promote idol worship to the disabled.
What will be done ??? Who knows ??? But Mr. Apperson encourages Jews, Christians, and other Bible Believers concerned with this subject matter to contact Congress and the Senate.
