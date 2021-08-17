Brian Harris CEO of MedRhythms honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Brian Harris CEO of MedRhythms has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
MedRhythms is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Harris CEO of MedRhythms has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Brian Harris is a passionate and motivated leader and entrepreneur who strives to make the world a better place by helping others. Brian discovered his love for music and the brain in college and was inspired to receive his master's in Music Therapy. He has since gone on to become a Board-Certified Music Therapist with a specialization in Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) and one of 350 individuals in the world with advanced training in this clinical application of the neuroscience of music.
Brian is a founding member of the Arts and Neuroscience Group at the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, which provides a platform for clinicians, researchers, and artists to advocate and collaborate on topics related to the clinical application of the arts in neurorehabilitation. In 2015, Brian founded MedRhythms’ clinical division at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, the No. 2 rehabilitation hospital in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report, in Boston, Massachusetts and built this program to be the most comprehensive program of its kind in the country. Under Brian’s leadership, MedRhythms pivoted to digitize this therapy in a scalable, digital therapeutics system that could be used in the comfort of patients’ homes without the need for a Neurologic Music Therapist. MedRhythms is now dedicated to building scalable solutions that use prescription music to provide people across the world suffering from the effects of neuro-logic injury or disease with the care that they desperately need and deserve.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT MEDRHYTHMS
MedRhythms is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. Music has the ability to directly stimulate the brain to improve functional outcomes, and this principle underpins the science behind MedRhythms’ digital therapeutics. These therapeutics provide direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. If you want to read more about how music directly stimulates the brain, click here. The company has an active pipeline of digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention across a range of neurologic injuries and diseases. www.medrhythms.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
