Crescent Lands Pasaca Capital and Goldenrod Companies New Dallas Offices at The Crescent®

The Crescent® is a unique, luxury, mixed-use development with 1.1 million square feet of office space and 165,000 square feet in the atrium. One prestigious location includes finest office spaces, hotel accommodations, restaurants, spa & retail.

Pasaca Capital opens Dallas office with 7,402 square feet of space and Goldenrod Companies signs 4,357 square-foot lease for new Dallas office in The Crescent

The Crescent ... clientele includes a high percentage of customers serving the legal, financial, and professional services industries, which makes it an excellent fit for professional services firms.” — Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) signed Pasaca Capital, Inc. to a 7,402 square-foot lease to make The Crescent® Pasaca’s newest office. The Crescent will also serve as Goldenrod Companies Dallas office. Goldenrod signed a 4,357 square-foot lease.

Pasaca Capital, headquartered in Pasadena, Ca, currently has offices in the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, mainland China and Europe. Pasaca primarily focuses on equity investments, targeting innovative technologies and products, and helping inventors maximize commercial value in the global market.

“Dallas is one of the largest and fastest growing cities and boasts one of the most prominent financial services hubs in the US,” explained Sean Rogers, CEO of Pasaca Capital, Inc. “The Crescent is Dallas’ premiere multi-purpose business complex and houses many of the leading companies in the financial services industry. It is exactly the right place for us to be.”

Crescent’s Tony Click noted that along with the The Crescent being an iconic building in Dallas, its clientele includes a high percentage of customers serving the legal, financial, and professional services industries, which makes it a excellent fit for professional services firms.

“The Crescent management team has been very helpful in helping us establish our presence here in Dallas as we look to grow and diversify our investment portfolio,” added Rogers.

Derek Lewis with Lincoln Property represented Pasaca on its lease deal with Crescent.

Goldenrod Companies, which is based in Omaha, Neb., selected the “iconic” The Crescent for its entry into the Dallas market.

“While there is no shortage of high-quality office buildings in the Metroplex, there are less than a handful of iconic projects that everyone knows by name, which was a priority for us,” said Brandon Schubert, Director of Investments for Goldenrod. “The Crescent checked all the boxes for us, and we are excited to be a part of its world-class tenant roster.”

Goldenrod’s real estate professionals use their knowledge and long-term planning experience to deliver development projects on time and within budget, as well as successfully implement real estate investment strategies in Central U.S. markets.

Wills Bauer and Dante Krieger with Stream represented Goldenrod.

Click and Jordyn Allen of Crescent represented The Crescent on both lease negotiations.

The Crescent has signed nearly 250,000 square feet of new leases, lease renewals and expansions since the beginning of 2021 and has been welcoming customers back. The Crescent management team continues to be diligent in providing a healthy and safe work environment with frequent cleaning and new technologies. More than 80 percent of workers returned to the office in recent weeks and customers are ready to transition from working at home to being back at the vibrancy and activity of The Crescent, according to John Zogg, Managing Director of Asset Management for Crescent.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, eleven casual and fine dining options, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise. Some of The Crescent’s dining amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, and the entrenched Nobu and The Crescent Club.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.