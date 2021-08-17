Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market to see 2.74% CAGR over 2021-2030, personal care products to drive industry growth
Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market is driven by increase in use of personal care products, rise in disposable income, changes in the standard of living.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan fragrance ingredients market was estimated at $5.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2030, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Increase in use of personal care products, rise in disposable income, changes in the standard of living, and surge in consumption of natural fragrance ingredients drive the Taiwan fragrance ingredients market. On the other hand, side-effects of synthetic ingredients impede the growth to some extent. However, opportunities in consumer goods industries have been highly beneficial for the market growth.
Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12556
The Taiwan fragrance ingredients market is analyzed across type and application. Based on type, the report bifurcates the market into natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. The synthetic ingredients segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to dominate by 2030. The natural ingredients segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 3.34% from 2021 to 2030.
By Application
1. Hair care
2. Personal Care
3. Fabric care
4. Others
Based on application, the personal care segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Simultaneously, the hair care segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.04% throughout the forecast period. The fabric care segment is also studied in the report.
COVID-19 scenario-
- Halted operations and manufacturing activities of almost all industries had a negative impact on the distribution channels.
- On the other hand, rise in demand for personal care & cosmetic products (sanitizers, soaps, and disinfectants) and other home cleaning chemicals has boosted the growth of the fragrance ingredients market in Taiwan. This way, the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the market.
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/taiwan-fragrance-ingredients-market/purchase-options
By Type
1. Natural Ingredients
2. Synthetic Ingredients
The key market players analyzed in the Taiwan fragrance ingredients market report include Arkema, BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Firmenich International SA, Fine Fragrances Private Limited., Givaudan, International flavor & fragrances Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mane SA, Morimura Bros. Inc., Soda Aromatics Co. Ltd., Symrise, Taiwan Tekho Fine-Chem Co. Ltd., and Takasago International Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn