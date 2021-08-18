CHOREOGRAPHING FASHION IN STYLEPOINTE 2021 "MOVING FORWARD" - A NYFW EVENT
Dixon Place and Creative Performances are proud to present the ONLY Fashion Show collaborating with dance choreographers, during New York Fashion Week.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together two of NYC's most vibrant institutions, StylePointe is a platform for emerging fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with dance choreographers during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This is the 6th year of StylePointe showcase.
…New York City Ballet has its fashion gala; now Dixon Place, the eclectic Lower East Side theater, hosts StylePointe, a fashion-and-dance runway experience….- Gia Kourlas, NY Times.
When (Press): Press Preview Only Event: Tuesday, September 7 at 1:30 p.m.
When (Public): General Public Event: Friday, September 10 & Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Producer Sangeeta Yesley and co-curator Mariana Leung have invited emerging and established fashion designers with complete collections to submit work samples for this unique annual showcase. A series of wonderful collections were selected with diverse backgrounds and paired with choreographers representing various dance styles who then created unique dance vignettes and assembled professional dancers to showcase each of the fashion collections.
This year the Legendary Fashion Designer Byron Lars will be presenting looks from his Fall 2021 Collection and the Holiday Collection together with fashion accessories by Sheila Gray Collection.
This hybrid performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. Dixon Place lounge opens early for a Special Cocktail Hour. Donors can choose seating options, receive a drink coupon and meet and greet with a designer. VIP patrons will have exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors. The duration of the show is approximately 60 minutes.
IMP: ALL ATTENDEES MUST SHOW PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION. MASK WEARING IS MANDATORY. Click here for the guidelines http://dixonplace.org/coronavirus/
