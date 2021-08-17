FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, August 17, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN STEUBEN COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Steuben County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Thursday, August 19, in Bath.

When: Thursday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Steuben County Fair, East Washington Street (near Main Gate), Bath For more information, contact Sergeant Matt Sorge at (607) 622-3911 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Please follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask if not vaccinated.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.