ATI Fulfillment Claims that Up To 80% of Customer Returns can now be Returned Back to Inventory for Further Resale

THE COMPANY IS DEDICATED TO HELPING SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED EMERGING E-COMMERCE BUSINESSES BY MAKING BUSINESS & SHIPPING EASY FOR THEM

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Fulfillment has proudly announced that it is processing up to 80% of customer returns for further resale. These customers returns can go back to the inventory for further resale and will greatly help the e-commerce business owners from around the world. ATI Fulfillment is a cloud-based logistics company, and it helps e-commerce store owners in mail processing and e-commerce fulfillment with its innovative and tech-oriented approach to logistics and fulfillment. Moreover, the company takes great pride in offering its customers exclusive access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers and distributors to suit their specific business needs.“We are pleased to announce this great news for e-commerce store owners worldwide, who can now get up to 80 percent of their customers returns back to the inventory for further resale.” Said the spokesperson of ATI Fulfilment , while explaining about the company’s recent major announcement. “The booming e-commerce industry worldwide can benefit from this great benefit, and it will help save a great deal of time, money, and resources.” She added. According to the spokesperson, this new announcement will save store owners from the hassle of charge backs and returns, along with the money that is wasted with each return.Offering returns is an essential feature for every successful e-commerce store and a lot of customers take unreasonable advantage of the returns policy of these budding e-commerce stores. Sometimes they really don’t like a product that is working fine and at other times, they change their mind for no reason. Regardless of the reason for making a return, these returns can be troublesome for the store owners and this new feature will really help them save big time on their returns. ATI Fulfilment has been getting a phenomenal response from its growing number of clients, who have shared excellent reviews and testimonials regarding their experience with the company and its growing shipping network.In addition, ATI Fulfilment has a rich and growing network of distributed shipping across the United States. Provision of logistical infrastructure in U.S. can be very challenging but this hassle-free service can offer anyone with an opportunity to take their growing e-commerce business to new heights.Furthermore, the company thrives on assisting small and medium sized businesses that need better shipping and better technology which can enhance their e-commerce capabilities. With its technologically advanced and cutting-edge technology backed solutions, the company basically enables its customers to spend more time on the issues that matter most, including customer satisfaction and market development, and brand recognition.For more information, please visit the website at: www.atifulfillment.com