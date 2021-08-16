Pelosi Statement Following President Biden’s Remarks on Afghanistan

San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement following President Biden’s address to the nation on Afghanistan: “The Congress joins President Biden in gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the brave troops, diplomats, aid workers and others who served in Afghanistan over the last twenty years and their families. Let us also pray for the safe return of the heroic men and women still on the ground now in Kabul, defending the lives of American civilians and our Afghan partners. “It is critical that the United States and the international community come together to protect the people of Afghanistan, especially the women and girls who are at the greatest risk. The Taliban must know that the world is watching and will not tolerate its brutal treatment of women and girls. “The President is to be commended for his strong leadership and exceptional focus on bringing American military involvement in Afghanistan to an end. He does so ensuring that Americans and our Afghan partners make it to safety as soon as possible and with a continuing laser focus on counterterrorism efforts to protect U.S. interests at home and abroad. In the days and weeks ahead, the Congress will continue to receive additional briefings from the Administration as we continue to work together on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.” # # #