Houston Specialist Tackles Student Loan Debt Crisis Head On By Launching The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship

Founded by entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist Dr. Suhyun An, this scholarship is supporting students in a new way.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship committee has announced the opening of its 2021 application. All students currently attending or that have been accepted to an accredited College or University that meet the eligibility requirements are invited to apply for an opportunity to be 1 of the 2 scholarship recipients that will be awarded $2,000. This scholarship is perfect for students in pursuit of a higher education degree in a discipline in the medical field who are in need of financial assistance.Medical school often comes with both a respected title and thousands of dollars in student debt. And unknown to many, the cost has continued to increase at an alarming rate, resulting in many students having to drop out of school due to a lack of financial support or graduating with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt. In the past decade alone, studies have shown that the costs associated with attending medical school have risen considerably year-after-after. The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship hopes to alleviate some of the financial burden facing these students. Founded by Dr. Suhyun An, a world-renowned author, chiropractor, entrepreneur, and speaker with a passion for education, the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship seeks to meet the financial needs of our next generation of medical heroes heads on.A 2021 study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, it was found that 8 out of 10 medical school graduates find it necessary to borrow money to earn their degree, with the average being $251,600. The same study found that the total student loan debt taken on by doctors attending medical school has increased by 97% since 2000. Some credit the rising costs of education to developments in technology, studies, treatments, and medications. Dr. Suhyun An understands that the costs of emerging treatments and technology tends to be higher that more seasoned methods, however she does not support the idea of hardworking medical school students having to be burdened with the costs without adequate support and resources.Those who know her often describe Dr. An as one of the most caring and compassionate physicians they have met. Her compassion translates both in and out of the examination room, as seen through her scholarship. The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship was created from a burning desire to assist students who have made a decision to dedicate their lives to caring for mankind. Dr. An has stated that the goal of the scholarship is to provide an opportunity for economically underprivileged youth with a desire to study medicine to realize their dreams of donning a white coat.“Students currently in medical school are finding it difficult to afford, and the next generation will most likely find it even harder. We need to do something to show our support for these men and women who are dedicating their lives to caring for others and the future development of healthcare,” Dr. Suhyun An said while commenting on the average medical school student graduating with nearly a quarter million dollars in student loan debt.Recognized for being innovative and revolutionary in her field, Dr. An is committed to shifting the narratives around health and medicine. “The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is my way of investing in not only future generations of physicians, nurses, and others in medical careers, but the country as a whole. These young men and women are the ones who will be responsible for the next breakthroughs in medicine and healthcare, and it is an honor to be able to support them as they pursue their dreams.”The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship awards $2,000 to 2 students annually. These students are those who have shown a commitment to academic excellence by possessing a minimum weighted GPA of 3.0 while in pursuit of a career in the medical field. Applicants are also required to present 2 academic or professional references, as well as submit an essay of 500-800 words detailing why he or she is pursuing a career in the medical field.Students interested in applying for the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship should visit https://www.drsuhyunanscholarship.com/apply to complete their applications prior to November 30th, 2021.About Dr. Suhyun AnDr. Suhyun An, DC, MSN, NP-C, was originally born and raised in Korea. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was only 14 years old. At the time Suhyun An didn’t speak any English. Despite this, through her discipline and determination, she excelled in her studies, impressively graduating high school with over a 4.0 GPA.Following her high school graduation, Dr. Suhyun An went on to obtained four degrees from a number of prestigious institutions, including Bachelor’s in Biochemistry from the University of Houston, Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from The Parker College of Chiropractic, Nursing Degree from Wayland Baptist University, and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Science from Sanford University. Through her work and dedication, she has solidified her position as a respected medical professional, speaker, author, and one of the go-to experts for chronic pain treatment in the Houston area.