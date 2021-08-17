T.W. Shannon CEO, Chickasaw Community Bank honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
T.W. Shannon is an accomplished leader with diverse experience in business, public service and community engagement. Today he leads one of the most unique banks in the USA.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.W. Shannon CEO, Chickasaw Community Bank has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
T.W. Shannon is an accomplished leader with diverse experience in business, public service and community engagement. Today he leads one of the most unique banks in the country. As the CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank based in Oklahoma City, he leads a remarkably successful enterprise that is wholly owned by the Chickasaw Nation. Under his leadership, Chickasaw Community Bank has grown its total assets significantly.
Prior to pursuing a career in business, where he uses his financial and legal knowledge, T.W. enjoyed an impressive tenure in public service capped off by his fellow lawmakers choosing him to lead the Oklahoma House of Representatives - the ultimate vote of confidence. T.W. Shannon made history in January of 2013 when, at 34 years of age, he rose to become the youngest Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the youngest in the country. Additionally, he was the first Chickasaw and first African American to rise to the coveted and powerful position of Speaker. In addition to breaking barriers in the reddest state in the union, T.W.’s election as Speaker was also a nationally recognized and celebrated historic achievement as he was the first African American Republican since reconstruction in the country to head a legislative body.
Even before his ascension as the leader of the Oklahoma House, T.W. had a record of success as a history-maker becoming the first Republican elected to the House District 64 seat. Heralded as a “Rising Star” by the Republican National Committee, Speaker Shannon utilized his platform to champion common sense solutions that aimed to advance minority communities across Oklahoma. T.W. was a champion for infrastructure in Oklahoma. His leadership produced a significant overhaul of the State’s welfare system by mandating a twenty-hour work week for able-bodied adult recipients.
Additionally, T.W. passed legislation that made Oklahoma the first state in the nation to provide a $5,000 tax deduction for parents of foster children. He exhibited a responsive leadership style built on compromise without sacrificing principles. T.W. authored Oklahoma’s historic legislation that overhauled the state’s workers’ compensation system, creating an administrative agency. Before serving in the legislature, T.W. worked as one of five C-level officers in the role of Chief Administrative Officer at the Chickasaw Nation, which generated annual revenues of over $1 billion, and employed over 7,500 employees at the time. In his role with the Chickasaw Nation, he also led the support functions for the most financially successful tribe in the country and worked on governmental affairs at state and national level.
Additionally, T.W. was an entrepreneur in his own public relations consulting operation for over a decade and led the Investment Banking Division of Premier Consulting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As Managing Director, T.W. worked with community banks across the country in developing a capital strategy and providing investment capital. Shortly after the 2016 presidential election, T.W. was invited to meet with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss issues surrounding poverty. Furthermore, T.W. serves as a board member of CURE, the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Cure is the Washington-based think tank dedicated to culture, race and poverty. As a board member for CURE, T.W. provides strategic guidance to the CURE staff and CEO, Starr Parker, a nationally syndicated media contributor. In this role, he engages a national network of conservative black pastors to advocate for policy solutions. In addition to his position with CURE, T.W. is a member of the board of trustees for Oklahoma City University; a commissioner of the State of Oklahoma Transportation Commission; and a board member for the Civic Center Foundation, Leadership Oklahoma, Oklahoma Bankers Association, and Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
T.W. has a Juris Doctor degree from Oklahoma City University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Cameron University. He is a Harvard University IOP Fellow and an Aspen Institute Rodel Fellow. T.W. has been married to his college sweetheart Devon (a college professor) for 18 years and they are the proud parents of Audrey Grace, and Tahrohon Wayne, II. He considers his family his greatest accomplishment and nothing is more important to him than his wife and children.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
