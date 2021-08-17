Medical Simulation Market Size to Grow $3.19 Billion and Registering at a 14.6% CAGR by 2027
Rise in technological advancements and increasing use of medical simulation techniques various surgeries is anticipated to drive the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical simulation is virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies. Medical simulation is also often called as healthcare simulation, simulation in healthcare, and patient simulation.
The global medical simulation market size was valued at $1,421.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,190.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. By product & service, the model-based simulation segment held more than half of the global medical simulation market share in 2019.
Medical simulation is a modern technology for training of healthcare professionals using advanced educational technology. The study provides dynamics and trends of the global medical simulation market. In addition, it includes the market estimations and forecasts from 2020 to 2027.
Further, COVID-19 has an unprecedented impact on medical education worldwide, leading to cancellation of lectures, exams, clinical rotations, and ultimately temporary closure of medical schools.
In March 2020, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) issued a statement on the 'use of virtual simulation as a replacement for clinical hours’ during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The use of virtual simulation technologies is likely to be adopted during the pandemic to enhance and strengthen procedural and patient care skills. Further, increase in use of remote learning with the help of screen-based simulation, augmented reality/AR, mixed reality, blended and/or extended reality, and virtual reality/VR is expected to drive growth of the virtual medical simulation market.
Increase in use of simulation in healthcare, surge in emphasis on patient safety & outcomes, limited access to live patients during training, and medical technology revolution drive the medical simulation market trend. However, the high cost of installation and other related expenditures are expected to impede the medical simulation market growth. Further, the performance of clinicians, especially improving patient safety outcomes, has improved in the recent years with the use of simulation techniques. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.
By product & service, the model-based segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting $727.47 million in 2019. Web-based simulation segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
By fidelity, the low-fidelity simulators segment dominated the market in 2019 with $671.29 million. High-fidelity segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019 with $761.41. Academic institutions segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share in the global medical simulation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Limbs and Things, Ltd., Kyoto Kagaku Co Ltd., Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, and Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.
Key Findings of the Medical Simulation Market:
• By product & services, the model-based simulation segment accounted for a $727.47in the global medical simulation market in 2019.
• By fidelity, the low-fidelity segment account for the largest share and the high fidelity segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period.
• By end user, academic institutions accounted for the largest share and expected to dominate the medical simulation market with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
• North America accounted for the largest share in the global medical simulation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period.
