Koji Tanabe, CEO of I Peace, Inc. honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Koji Tanabe, CEO of I Peace, Inc. has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Dr. Koji Tanabe, Ph.D. is the Founder and CEO of I Peace, Inc. Dr Tanabe has been involved in iPSC research since its inception.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koji Tanabe, CEO of I Peace, Inc. has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Dr. Koji Tanabe, Ph.D. is the Founder and CEO of I Peace, Inc. Dr Tanabe has been involved in iPSC research since its inception and is the second author of the first ever paper that reported the successful creation of human iPS cells. He studied the mechanism of reprogramming for 7 years in the laboratory of Dr. Shinya Yamanaka. As a post-doctoral researcher at the laboratory of Dr. Marius Wernig of Stanford University—who succeeded in the world’s first direct reprogramming of skin cells to neurons— Dr. Tanabe’s work focused on the mechanism of direct reprogramming from blood cells to neurons and iPSC reprogramming. He has contributed to numerous iPSC papers and papers on direct reprogramming to neurons.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT I PEACE
I Peace contributes to making life happier through iPS cell technology. We will endeavor to ensure that healthy people can live a better life with greater peace of mind, and to relieve patients suffering from illness as soon as possible. To that end, instead of displaying the vision as words, the members of I Peace think seriously day and night and make steady efforts to realize each step as soon as possible. We have developed various innovative technologies related to iPS cells, but what are the problems in using these technologies in concrete terms, rather than simply claiming that they are "innovative and useful technologies"? Is it possible to overcome that problem and lead to the happiness of people? I Peace is to be realized as a business with a strong foothold while maintaining a high philosophy. We will find a way to see how iPS cell technology will be implemented in society. Currently, it takes time and effort to produce various clinical grade (medical) cells such as iPS cells, and the manufacturing cost is high, making mass production extremely difficult. With sufficient clinical grade cell lines and a future with personalized cells, I Peace will enable mass production and lower prices for iPS cells. www.ipeace.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
