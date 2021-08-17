3D Printing Plastics Market worth USD 3.95 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.89% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Plastics Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Type, Form, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Forecast to 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 3.95 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.89% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 713.7 million in 2020.

Market Scope:

On-demand solutions for a wide range of demands, from personal protective equipment to medical gadgets and isolation wards, are now largely owing to 3D printing. This adaptable technology is well adapted to addressing supply–demand imbalances brought on by socioeconomic trends and supply chain disturbances.



Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global 3D Printing Plastics industry are

3D Systems, Inc. (the U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Stratasys Ltd. (the U.S.)

Arkema Group (France)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

HP Development Company, L.P. (the U.S.)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

Materialise (Belgium)

Clariant (Switzerland)

DowDuPont, Inc. (the U.S.)

CRP Group (the U.S.)

ENVISIONTEC, INC. (Germany), and

Oxford Performance Materials (the U.S.)., among others.



Market Drives

In the future years, the growing popularity of 3D printing technology in end-use industries such as automotive, science, and industry is likely to change the need for 3D printing plastic. The market's growth trajectory is additionally aided by technological advancements and forward integration of key polymer makers. The increased demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastic in a variety of industrial applications is proving to be a beneficial factor in the market's growth. The market is predicted to grow in response to the growing need for bio-based alternatives to 3D printed plastics.

Market Restraints:

The 3D printing market share may be hampered by the evolving 3D printing technology and the rising production costs of commercial grades of 3D printing polymers. Moreover, the lack of adoption of new technologies in growing economies such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as environmental restrictions governing the disposal of 3D Printed Plastic items, may stymie the 3D printing plastics market growth in the future projection period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global panic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the world into chaos, which is still unfolding. There is a demand for manufacturers to produce materials and gadgets on demand for a variety of important services, including healthcare. A resilient advanced manufacturing network facilitated by a spread of 3D-printing factories has a lot of potential in this scenario. Indeed, these manufacturers might be co-located alongside hospitals and transit hubs to better service the medical community's demands. In the crucible of COVID-19 replies, 3D printing has redeployed its capabilities, exhibiting its competitive edge in this emergency situation.



Market Segmentation

The 3D Printing Plastics Market is divided into five segments: type, form, application, end-use industry, and region.

The market is divided into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, photopolymer, polyamide, and polylactic acid, among others, based on type. In 2017, the photopolymer sector held the largest market share, while the polyamide category is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments over the projected period.

The market is divided into filament, powder, liquid, and ink based on Form. From 2017 to 2019, the filament sector led the 3D Printing Plastics Market, while the powder segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the next years.

The market is segmented into prototyping and manufacturing based on application. In 2017, the prototype category had the majority of market share, while the production segment is predicted to grow at a fast rate throughout the forecast period.

The market is segmented by end-use industry into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, and Electrical & Electronics. From 2017 to 2022, the healthcare segment of the market held the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Regional Insights:

The 3D Printing Plastics geographical analysis includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Due to the existence of established rivals in the region as well as growing demand for 3D Printed Plastics, the North American region accounted for the biggest market share in the printing plastics market. The industry is expected to expand further due to the positive adoption rates of 3D printing technology.

In the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing region in the 3D Printing Plastics Market value. Improved demand from end-user industries in the market is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Type (Photopolymer, Acrylonitrile Butane Styrene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Others), Form (Filament, Powder, Liquid/Ink), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region Forecast to 2028



