Jean Marie Raymond, CEO of Pharmactive Biotech honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Jean Marie Raymond, CEO of Pharmactive Biotech has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Jean Marie is the founder of Pharmactive Biotech Products, SL (2009). It is a pioneering biotechnology company that produces high-quality saffron extract for mood, anxiety, stress, and sleep support.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Marie Raymond, CEO of Pharmactive Biotech has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
— World Biz Magazine
Jean Marie Raymond studied marketing and information technology at the University of Wolverhampton and completed an Executive MBA at the Instituto de Empresas (IE) in Madrid. His professional career comprises nearly twenty years in the field of botanical and natural ingredients for food supplements. In 2006, he was awarded the National Top Sales Award by Actualidad Económica Magazine (Spain). Jean Marie is the founder of Pharmactive Biotech Products, SL (2009). It is a pioneering biotechnology company that produces high-quality saffron extract for mood, anxiety, stress, and sleep support. Currently, Pharmactive has more than 40 employees, with 7 clinical trials and several scientific publications, and produces the highest-quality extracts.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT PHARMACTIVE BIOTECH
Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. is a privately-owned Spanish company that develops, and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. Pharmactive makes these innovative ingredients available to other companies in the Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical and Veterinary Industries for marketing and distribution. For more information, please visit www.pharmactive.eu
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
