SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ Selected as JEMS Hot Products at EMS Today 2021
The SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ are among several innovative new products for emergency medical services and prehospital care.ANDERSON, SC, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TacMed Solutions™ and JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services) are proud to announce the selection of the SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ (Rigid Immobilization System for Extremities) as hot products at the EMS Today Conference & Exposition 2021.
The SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ were selected by a panel of judges made up of emergency medical services (EMS) product specialists, physicians, educators, administrators and paramedics. Judges reviewed products that deliver optimal emergency medical care to sick and injured patients and provide EMS agencies a more innovative, safe and efficient approach.
“We constantly strive for innovation and functionality with products that solve problems for the warfighter, professional first responder and civilians alike,” said Will Wennberg, CEO of TacMed Solutions. “We are always looking to incorporate feedback from our users to improve upon our existing products as well. With our recent product launches of the SOF-T, OLAES Hemostatic and the RISE Splint, we were able to achieve just that. We are delighted JEMS recognized this and are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious award.”
Products were evaluated based on the following categories:
- Originality
- Functionality
- Ease of use
- Need in the EMS setting
The SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ were selected as a Hot Product after the EMS Today Hot Products review team reviewed and rated dozens of products.
JEMS Editor Emeritus A.J. Heightman said: “To earn the title of a JEMS Hot Product, a product has to be innovative and practical. Submissions this year were truly revolutionary and highly functional. That shows our industry is keeping pace with the current science of emergency medicine and companies are developing or upgrading products to stay ahead of the curve.”
About TacMed Solutions™
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. We develop and manufacture customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for Warfighters, First Responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care.
About JEMS
JEMS is the authoritative source of information on prehospital emergency care for EMS providers worldwide. JEMS presents provocative and challenging articles and columns on clinical breakthroughs, industry news and trends, new products and continuing education.
About EMS Today
EMS Today offers networking with thousands of EMS professionals from around the world, countless hands-on experiences, 200+ CEH opportunities and the most innovative products and services available to the industry displayed by over 250 exhibiting companies. EMS Today is produced by JEMS, the leader in EMS education for over 37 years. EMS Today is a unique – and stimulating – experience for EMS personnel worldwide, and it is supported and fed by the credibility, quality and excellence of JEMS.
About Clarion Events Inc., Fire & Rescue Group
The Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group provides critical cutting-edge firefighting and emergency medical service news, education, equipment and hands-on training. Through industry-leading publications, digital media and events, Clarion’s Fire & Rescue Group covers the latest developments and standards in apparatus and equipment, clinical breakthroughs, and training for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and those professionals serving in the Fire & EMS Industries. We at Clarion Fire & Rescue hold ourselves to the strictest of standards, ensuring that our service to the first responders equals the industry’s tireless service to us all while maintaining our long-standing mission to “Train and Inform the Fire & EMS Industry."
