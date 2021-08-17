Mitch Gould of NPI: Three Decades of Selling Major Retailers Led to Creation of ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform
Gould Delivers ‘Perfect Partner’ to Launch Health and Wellness Products to American Consumers
I understand what retailers want. I know the types of products they are looking for.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould’s career covers multiple distribution channels and categories and successes placing them with major retailers.
— Mitch Gould
During more than 30 years in the retail industry, Gould has sold innovative health and wellness products to all the major retailers in the U.S.: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.
“I’ve signed deals for major brands at all the national headquarters for retailers in the country,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management company based in Boca Raton, FL. “I understand what retailers want. I know the types of products they are looking for.”
While crisscrossing the country closing deals with large and small retail chains, Gould realized he didn’t see many international health and wellness brands on the shelves of these retailers.
“I started thinking about why international health and wellness companies were not represented in America’s major retailers,” Gould said. “I realized foreign companies faced obstacles that domestic brands didn’t have to address.”
To overcome the obstacles international brands faced, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to deal with these challenges.
“I saw international health and wellness brands struggle when they tried to import their products here,” Gould said. “These companies did not understand the American business culture. They didn’t know how to conduct business here.”
Gould said the foreign companies didn’t realize the hidden costs of launching a product.
“They had to open an office, hire sales and support staff, ship their products here, find a warehouse, and market their products to consumers and retailers,” Gould said. “If they didn’t do a great job budgeting, they often ate into their profit margin before selling one unit.”
With decades of retail experience, Gould was perfectly suited to help them introduce their products to America.
“Because of my experience representing major consumer goods brands, I understood the retail challenges they faced: product development, logistics, marketing, and selling cycle. I had a unique perspective on the problems these companies confronted,” he said.
Once he took all the steps to launch new products into consideration, Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform created a streamlined, one-stop, turnkey solution that emphasized speed to market and cost-efficiency.
“To make it easy for international brands, NPI becomes their U.S. headquarters. We import, distribute, and promote their products from our office,” Gould said.
“I already had the sales team, support staff, regulatory compliance officer, and an operations manager,” Gould said. “I founded InHealth Media, a marketing agency that specializes in health and wellness product promotion, to create brand awareness for NPI’s clients. While NPI sells the products to retailers, IHM promotes the products to consumers and retailers. They work together as one team with one goal.”
To help him achieve success, Gould has brought together a team of top professionals.
Jeff Fernandez was working for the Amazon team tasked with launching the online giant’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s when he met Gould. Fernandez, now NPI’s president, previously worked as a buyer for Walmart.
Kenneth E. Collin first worked with Gould when he held top sales, purchasing, and operations positions at Muscle Foods USA. Collins, now NPI vice president, also served as director of sales for five years at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the largest sports nutrition company in the world.
With industry contacts, such as Collins, Gould placed more than 150 brands and even more products with Fernandez and Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Experienced veterans, such as Gould, Fernandez, and Collins, give NPI’s clients a competitive edge when launching products.
“NPI’s executive team has experience on both sides of the negotiating table. We have represented product manufacturers and retailers. We understand the needs of brands and retailers alike. We are the perfect partners to help product manufacturers who want to succeed in America.”
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.
***
MORE ON NPI
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
+15614213045 ext.
email us here