iBG: the First & Only Insured (POSI) DeFi Token on the Metaverse Begins Its Highly Anticipated Yield Farming

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the much-awaited launch of the world's first and only insured (POSI) DeFi token on PancakeSwap, iBG users can now expect the roll-out of yield farming, which will give every member of the community more opportunities at maintaining liquidity and scaling their wealth.



Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has created a surge of opportunities for investors worldwide. As more and more people turn their attention towards digital assets and the FinTech revolution, iBG Finance is making it easier for the common individual to make the most out of this space with its official launch.

DeFi platforms today are now using a method called yield farming to enable their community to scale their investment and transfer their wealth from one liquidity pool to another to enjoy the most attractive interest rates that they otherwise would not be able to attain in traditional financial institutions.

As the industry continues to disrupt industries across the board and grow at an unheard-of pace, iBG Finance's smart wealth management app, iBG Robo Advisory aggregates cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, along with robust security protocols to provide users with the first & only Insured (POSI) DeFi token in the world today.

After the inaugural launch on the Binance Smart Chain, iBG users can now expect the following improvements to the smart wealth management app's user experience along with the ability to earn even greater interest through yield farming:

Unparalleled investor safety and security with the (POSI) insurance, fully reinsured by Lloyd's of London Syndicates

Token availability on PancakeSwap

Efficiency and flexibility in transferring and managing DeFi assets through the upcoming iBG Robo Advisor app.



Recognizing the risks often associated in DeFi and yield farming, iBG Finance's strategic rollout and efforts ensure robust security features to prevent any rug pulls. As the first and only insured (POSI) DeFi token globally, this is a critical step towards guaranteeing that users can participate in yield farming in a safe ecosystem, without the threat of any scams or security breaches.

iBG tokens are built to work with its Robo Advisor to ensure token holders are always earning yield from their tokens. These tokens will remain staked for most of their digital lives to ensure that the demand for the token continues to soar.

With its strong tokenomics, robust security features, and the ability for yield farming on PancakeSwap, iBG continues its pioneering innovations to give the average user the chance to navigate through the complex world of DeFi.

"iBG is the only (POSI) insured token in the world today and continuously implements security measures to an already safe system to guide every user to participate in fully audited APY paying protocols. With our availability on the Binance Smart Chain, our investors can be guaranteed that iBG have strategically laid out all of the necessary frameworks, protocols, and security measures to help our investors to scale their wealth in DeFi." - Dr Vin Menon, Co-Founder of iBG.

For more information about iBG, please visit ibg.finance.

