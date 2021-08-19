AssurX Announces Partnership with Switch for Cloud Services to Support EQMS and Compliance Platforms
Powerful Private Cloud Delivers Enterprise Performance and SecurityMORGAN HILL, CA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, announced a relocation of its cloud infrastructure to Switch, the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation.
The AssurX Cloud provides the same functionality and features as AssurX’s quality and compliance management solutions in an enterprise-grade cloud environment. “The AssurX Cloud continues to evolve as it has for over 20 years,” explained Randy Rose, Director of IT Operations at AssurX. “Switch has enabled AssurX to host the systems in a Tier 5 data center that surpasses our expectations for performance and security, all powered by 100% renewable energy, which is a huge plus.”
The AssurX Cloud gives enterprise quality management system (EQMS) and Energy Compliance System (ECOS) customers peace of mind with standards including military-grade protocols for physical security, a fully monitored Security Operations Center (SOC), multiple internet carriers, and 2N+1 backup redundancy for system availability.
“The AssurX Cloud provides a secure and controlled private multi-tenant environment with the option for customers to deploy a dedicated environment based on their needs,” explained Rose. “These benefits are valuable for us in terms of our ability to control workloads predictably, seamlessly customize our requirements, and best support our customers in regulated industries. Switch provides AssurX with top-tier expertise that is unmatched.”
“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a massive shift to the cloud, and we are on-boarding more cloud users than ever before,” said Tamar June, President, and CEO of AssurX. “With Switch as our host and our ability to fortify our cloud with enterprise-grade hardware and software, AssurX customers can be assured of superior availability, security, and performance.”
ABOUT ASSURX INC.
With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer’s business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit www.assurx.com.
ABOUT SWITCH
Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company’s world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.
We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world’s most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.
Tracy Orlick
AssurX
+1 888-927-7879 ext. 797
torlick@assurx.com
