Motivosity Lands Itself on Inc’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List Three Years Running
“Motivosity’s growth is reflective of our team’s innovation coupled with a great employee engagement awakening”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing, growing, gone! Finding itself as #267 on Inc’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Motivosity is thrilled to be recognized again for the growth they have been working towards. Their biggest thanks goes out to their awesome customers and the growing Motivosity team who have contributed to this success.
— Matt Dorius, CFO
“Motivosity’s growth is reflective of our team’s innovation coupled with a great employee engagement awakening,” said Motivosity CFO Matt Dorius. “Challenges such as Covid and the 'Great Resignation’ have poured fuel on a fire that has long been a burning need for organizations to help their people be happier at work. Motivosity’s platform is transformative for organizations that want to better recognize, listen to, and develop the teams that power their products and services.”
Being amongst the fastest growing companies gives validity to many things--Motivosity’s ambitious and hardworking team… and their award winning products! Motivosity has always positioned themselves as thought leaders in the employee engagement industry. They have taken great care and detail to dive into research and make sure their products are the solution to what employees need in the workplace while fulfilling their company mission--making people happier at work.
A great source of pride for the team is their glowing customer reviews from people who use their software everyday. “Our customers love us and we love them. They constantly tell stories of how our product and our people have made a positive impact on their cultures.” says Erica Newell, Vice President of Customer Success. “With this award, it seems our prospective customers are starting to know what our already customers already know--Motivosity works!”
Motivosity’s research has led to three focuses that drive the way they build engagement software: employees need to be recognized and appreciated for the work they do, feel a sense of community, and have a good relationship with their manager. The Motivosity software is designed to meet all of these areas and be the complete solution for truly engaged employees.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Motivosity is proud to contribute to the growing economy and job market. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000 and are featured in Inc’s September issue here: http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
With criteria to be on this list tightening up this year, being a part of this list for three straight years is a feat--and one Motivosity is very proud of. Motivosity takes the job of making people happier at work very personally, and they expect to keep growing and growing until their impact is felt all over the globe.
