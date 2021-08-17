Submit Release
Final Air Quality Source Category Permit 7123-SC-R1 to Construct and Operate Temporary Portable Concrete Plants in the District

On Monday, August 16, 2021, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a source category air quality permit renewal (Nos. 7123-SC-R1) to construct and operate temporary portable concrete plants in the District of Columbia. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6.

On July 9, 2021, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit and the associated application form. Comments were accepted through August 9, 2021.

AQD did not receive any comments during the public comment period. As a result, the permit was issued as drafted.

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 535-1747 or by email at [email protected].

