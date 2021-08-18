Jersey Shore Partnership Announces Chairwoman Grace Hanlon as New Executive Director

Board Member and Partnership Summer Celebration Chairwoman Grace Hanlon will take over the position from Margot Walsh, who is retiring.

TINTON FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jersey Shore Partnership is pleased to announce that Board member Grace Hanlon will be taking over as the organization’s new executive director.Hanlon replaces Margot Walsh, who recently announced her retirement. The Jersey Shore Partnership stands as the state’s leading advocate and champion of beach restoration to protect our coastline — a natural treasure and major contributor to the state’s tourism industry.Board Chairman John Gagliano says he is delighted to welcome Hanlon on board:“Grace took a leadership role in the state of New Jersey after the devastation of Super Storm Sandy. She is a passionate advocate for the beaches and the tourism economy it supports, and I know that her experience and expertise will prove to be a huge asset to the organization.”The Executive Director of Clean Ocean Action, Cindy Zipf, adds that “Passing the baton to Grace Hanlon is a natural and perfect fit. Grace has passion for the coast as well as for the work of the Jersey Shore Partnership.”Hanlon served as the Director of Tourism in NJ during Superstorm Sandy and championed the tourism industry's comeback after the devastating storm.An experienced executive, she currently serves on the District 11 Legislators Coronavirus Economic Recovery Advisory Council and the National Council of State Tourism Directors in Washington, DC. Skilled in the arts of public speaking, public relations and media production, she has appeared on The Travel Channel, Good Day New York, NBC 10 Philadelphia, and many other news programs in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.For more information about the Jersey Shore Partnership, visit http://jerseyshorepartnership.com/ About the Jersey Shore PartnershipThe Jersey Shore Partnership is a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization with a mission to protect and preserve New Jersey’s 127-mile shore coastline and the extended coastline of the Raritan and Delaware Bays that annually generate a $20 billion tourism economy and brings in millions of federal dollars in a cost-sharing partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.