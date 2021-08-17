Vietnam Skin Care Products Market is Expected to Reach $1,922.4 million by 2027 | allied market research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Vietnam Skin Care Products Market by Product Type, Demographics, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 –2027,” The Vietnam skin care products market size was valued at $854.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,922.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Foreign brands such as L‘Oreal, Estée Lauder, Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive garner a significant share of the skin care products market, as domestic firms remain weak in terms of innovation, packaging, marketing, and promotion. Thus, many cosmetics brands from South Korea and Japan are focusing on strengthening their foothold in Vietnam. Vietnam’s young, tech-savvy population is keen to try new products, which further contributes toward the expansion of concept stores.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Vietnam Skin Care Products market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7094?reqfor=covid

Thus, to optimize conversion rates, fashion retailers consider the omnichannel model—an approach that provides an integrated shopping experience to customers—to extend their online and offline transactions.

With rapid increase in the middle-class population in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has been experiencing notable growth in its retail sector. This Vietnam skin care products market trend is anticipated to continue in near the future, owing to presence of relatively young population demographics. Low income consumers are witnessing increase in their spending power, which is anticipated to impact their purchasing preferences with regard to cosmetics products. Such consumers were increasingly drawn to more modern products, often offering added value features.

Moreover, the expansion of digital retail channels in Vietnam is one of the key trends expected to contribute toward the growth of the market. Despite rise in penetration of digital channels, physical channels continue to dominate the retail sector and is expected to continue this trend during the Vietnam skin care products market forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7094

Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearance has boosted growth of the skin care products industry. In addition, rapidly aging demographics has led to a surge in demand for anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, age spots, dry skin, and uneven skin tone, thereby augmenting the Vietnam skin care products market growth.

According to a report from the Society of Cosmetics of Ho Chi Minh City Foreign, cosmetic brands have been dominating the market in Vietnam with over 400 foreign cosmetic businesses running currently, accounting for 90% of the Vietnamese market share. Among the 400 foreign cosmetic businesses, Korean brands garner the highest share of 30%, followed by brands from European countries (23%), Japan (17%), Thailand (13%), the U.S. (10%), and other countries (7%).

The major players operating in the Vietnam skin care products are the L'Oréal Group, the Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Vietnam, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, and Avon Products Inc. The local companies include Dai Viet Huong Company Limited and Saigon Cosmetics Corporation.

Send Me Enquire hEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7094

According to Vietnam skin care products market analysis, the market is segmented into product type, demographics, age group, and sales channel. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into cream, lotion, and others. By demographic, it is bifurcated into male and female. On the basis of age group, it is divided into generation X, millennial, and generation Z. As per sales channel, it is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, department stores, beauty salons, pharma & drug stores, and online sales channel.

Similar reports :

Fragrance and Perfume Market

Lip Care Market

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market is Expected to Reach $1,922.4 million by 2027 | allied market research

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Portable Mini Fridge Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $1,748.9 Million In 2025, Grow At A CAGR Of 5.0% From 2018-2025
Europe Audio Products Market Size Is Projected To Reach $7,463 Million In 2027, Grow At A CAGR Of 9.94% From 2020-2027
Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Value to Hit $28.098 Billion by 2030 and at CAGR of 10.9%, Says Allied Market Research
View All Stories From This Author