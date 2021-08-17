Tim Moore, CEO of Havn Life honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Tim Moore, CEO of Havn Life has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Mr. Moore joined HAVN Life in 2020 and is now leveraging his past leadership experience in the cannabis industry to create an effective path to success for HAVN Life.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Moore, CEO of Havn Life has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Tim Moore is the former CEO of Green Growth Brands, leading the company from its IPO through to January 2019, reaching a nearly billion dollar market cap. Prior to that, Mr. Moore had a successful career in packaged goods where he spent 18 years at Clorox, with the last eight serving as president. Before that, he spent seven years at Brita as managing director of the North America foodservice and retail businesses. Mr. Moore joined HAVN Life in 2020 and is now leveraging his past leadership experience in the cannabis industry to create an effective path to success for HAVN Life, whose mission is to use evidence-informed research to unlock human performance and help to define and standardize the future of modern medicine.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TIM MOORE, CEO OF HAVN LIFE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/tim-moore-ceo-of-havn-life-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT HAVN LIFE
HAVN Life is a part of a global community taking an active part in supporting research addressing mental health disorders. Working with Veterans and thought leaders in the military, HAVN Life is developing innovative formulations to support clinical trials addressing PTSD recovery and other trauma related disorders. We are focused on standardizing extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and developing innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. With an extensive team of industry leaders with 20+ years of experience in this space, HAVN Life is formulating the next generation of medicine using psychedelic compounds. www.havnlife.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_jan_final?fr=sNDI1YzQwNjcwODE
