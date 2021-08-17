VARStreet Inc. announces the integration of Enhanced eCommerce by Google Analytics for their B2B eCommerce stores
Enhanced eCommerce by Google Analytics would allow the resellers to manage advanced eCommerce analytics helping them to take informed business decisions.
Google Analytics along with VARStreet’s reporting and analytics platform will give a deeper insight about the eCommerce store and user behavior to our reseller customers.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet’s platform offers advanced B2B eCommerce builder for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. It allows the VARs to build their online store with rich B2B features with drag-and-drop features and a ready catalog from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TechData, Synnex, D&H Supplies Network, Cisco Direct, and more. Google Analytics integration will help the resellers to capture, visualize and analyze eCommerce store data better.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
Enhanced eCommerce by Google Analytics offers user information along with transactional data. Resellers can track the performance of individual products, subcategories, or categories, helping them decide what products to promote. It also presents user behavior data, including the user journey on the store, drop-off pages, cart abandonment, user funnel, and performance of the promotions. Resellers can create smart segments by combining eCommerce data with audience data like demography, geography, operating system, customer type, interests, and device to get better insights. Google Analytics’ enhanced eCommerce can also be combined with acquisition sources to manage their marketing expenses smartly.
Registered customers can enable the feature by adding the Google Analytics’ JavaScript pixel on their VARStreet’s backoffice. The product team at VARStreet mentioned that the feature is available for Universal Analytics currently and the team is working towards enabling GA4 (a new release by Google Analytics) soon.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc mentioned, “Google Analytics along with VARStreet’s reporting and analytics platform will give a deeper insight about the eCommerce store and user behavior to our reseller customers”. He also added, “This integration boosts our store analytics giving more transparency to the customers and helping them make smart decisions to take their VAR business forward.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting tool and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
