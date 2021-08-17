Providence man sentenced to serve 4 years in state prison on illegal firearm and drug trafficking charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve four years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI), following a months-long joint investigation by the Providence Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Office of the Attorney General into illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking in the greater Providence area.

David Granville (age 29) entered a plea of nolo contendere to possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to violate the Rhode Island Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and possession of between one and five kilograms of marijuana.

At a hearing on August 11, 2021, before Superior Court Justice Joseph A. Montalbano, the Court sentenced Granville to 10 years at the ACI with four years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.

"This investigation and prosecution represent precisely the kind of proactive case that will make Rhode Island's urban core safer," said Attorney General Neronha, "Identifying those engaged in drug trafficking, where illegal guns are necessary tools of the trade, and then building strong cases against them, is critically important to this effort. The defendant's significant prison sentence is entirely warranted, and I am grateful for the continued partnership with and excellent work of the Providence Police Department and ATF."

Had the case proceeded to a trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on the morning of June 9, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Granville at a home on Greeley Street in Providence while in possession of an illegal handgun, a significant quantity of marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

In the months leading up to that date, law enforcement conducted an investigation into suspected illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking originating from a home on Greeley Street.

On the morning of June 9, investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Greeley Street and encountered David Granville along with several other occupants, including his brother, Shaquille Granville. Investigators seized a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, over 21 pounds of marijuana, approximately $8,379 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

"The community is a safer place with Mr. Granville behind bars for a substantial period of time," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "Guns and drugs will always result in violence. This type of investigation by State, local and federal agencies is effective at reducing shootings and violence in the City of Providence. Criminal investigations and prosecutions require commitment and cooperation, and we are grateful we have that in place."

David Granville is not licensed to carry a firearm and furthermore, is prohibited from possessing a firearm, having been convicted of felony assault in 2011.

Shaquille Granville is charged with multiple felony counts stemming from his arrest on June 9. His case remains pending in Providence County Superior Court.

"ATF will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement counterparts to vigorously combat drug traffickers and the threat they pose to our citizens by illegally possessing firearms in furtherance of their illegal drug trade," said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Boston Field Division.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph John McBurney and Investigator William Dwyer of the Office of the Attorney General; Detectives Matthew McGloin and Jonathan Desmarais of the Providence Police Department; and Special Agent Eric Yankee of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

###