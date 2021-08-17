Aggressive Energy Launches New NYMEX Webpage To Keep Clients Updated On Market Trends
Aggressive Energy Launches New NYMEX Webpage To Keep Clients Updated On Market TrendsBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aggressive Energy is proud to offer our clients a brand-new resource, our New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) webpage. NYMEX natural gas prices fluctuate by the second, and are important to follow as they set the basis for what consumers will pay for the commodity.
“We know how ambiguous and volatile the energy market can be, and how frustrating that is to deal with as a building owner, '' said director of operations, Mike Belmont. “That’s why we’re dedicated to making it as easy as possible for you to stay up to date on all the latest market trends and prices.”
On the NYMEX webpage, users can find information on monthly settlement prices, NYMEX natural gas history, how the market trades, what drives current prices, and so much more.
This webpage is one of many educational resources Aggressive Energy has created for their clients. “Another excellent resource for our clients located in New York is our page on NYC energy compliance,” said Belmont. “It covers all the city’s local laws and mandates to support a greener New York.”
As always, Aggressive Energy encourages all its clients to keep up with their official blog. There, you’ll find tips for corporate energy as well as small business energy, and get schooled on clean energy.
ABOUT AGGRESSIVE ENERGY
Founded in 2009 by current president Bill Jebaily, Aggressive Energy is backed by 40 years of energy expertise. Aggressive Energy serves small and commercial businesses in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. We are committed to offering energy products with flexibility and choice with value-added service tailored to each and every customer. Because at Aggressive Energy, we’re not just powering businesses, we’re powering livelihoods.
