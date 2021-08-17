Radha Rajappa, Chairperson of Flutura honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Radha Rajappa, Chairperson of Flutura has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Radha is an ardent believer in building and nurturing high performance teams, driving towards a transformational vision.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radha Rajappa, Chairperson of Flutura has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Radha currently serves as the Executive Chairperson with Flutura Decision Sciences & Analytics; an Industrial AI start up that impacts Yield, Uptime and Sustainability outcomes for large scale industrial facilities.
She is also engaged as an External Advisor to Bain & Company, consulting with firms in the Private equity and Technology space working on Strategy, Market acceleration by crafting the right offerings and go-to-market, Value creation and in navigating the nuances of Digital transformation. Radha serves on the board as an Independent Director in two public firms, Zensar Technologies in the Information Technology industry and in BATA India, the iconic brand company. Radha has had the great opportunity to work for the global Big Tech companies IBM and Microsoft during her career, as well as for a nascent start-up Mindtree that phenomenally scaled globally to over a Billion dollars. Till 2019, Radha was leading Digital and Services in Microsoft India. As a member of the India Leadership team, she was driving the transformation; adoption for customers to the Cloud and Digital world.
For a large part of her career, she was a key member of the Executive Leadership team at Mindtree where she conceptualized, built, and scaled the “Digital business” for Mindtree in the early years, when “Digital” in the industry was still a fuzzy term. She was instrumental in establishing Mindtree as a significant partner for Global clients to “Make Digital Real” for their businesses. This business became one of the signature strengths of Mindtree contributing to over 40% of Mindtree and growing at 2X the pace of the company.
Radha is an ardent believer in building and nurturing high performance teams, driving towards a transformational vision. She is excited about carving business opportunities with leading edge Digital, AI and Cloud technologies in the ever-changing tech world.
Radha is also a certified executive coach. She has been engaged in preparing and mentoring people to sharpen their innate potential. She has helped them to deal with change and succeed as professionals, and leaders to drive their firms to market leadership. Her passion for building businesses along with serving customers also led to her being featured in the “Top Women in Technology” list for Dataquest Magazine. She was recognized as one of the most influential Artificial Intelligence leaders by Analytics India Magazine ‘Women in AI leadership 2021’.
The Intrinsic passion to conceptualize, build and scale businesses in the transformative and ever-changing world has kept her going strong for three decades in the industry. She has been working towards inspiring and motivating women to carve their identity in the Technology Industry, sustain in the workforce and strive to take leadership positions. She brings an authentic, infectious energy, and a fiercely passionate and inspirational leadership style. She is a natural when it comes to bringing out the best in the people around her.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT FLUTURA
Flutura is an AI Platform Company focused on improving two core business objectives of "Asset Uptime" and "Operational Efficiency". We do this with Cerebra, our AI Platform tuned for IIOT in Oil & Gas, Specialty Chemicals, and Heavy machinery manufacturing industries, powering connected asset and connected operations use cases. Flutura works with many industry-leading names like TechnipFMC, Al Mansoori, GTT etc in O&G and Hitachi amongst Heavy machinery OEMs. Flutura is backed by global Venture Capital firms and strategic partners out of USA, Singapore, and Japan and main offices are located in Houston, Palo Alto, and Bengaluru, India. www.flutura.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
