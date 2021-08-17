Key sessions not to be missed at Energy from Waste Conference 2021
SMi Group’s reports: An expert speaker line-up with representation from SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK, Fortum Oslo Varme, FCC Environment, MVV Environment & moreLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s forthcoming 14th annual conference will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users.
It will give you two days of intensive networking, discussing developments that are needed in technology, financing and infrastructure to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.
Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: http://www.efw-event.com/einpr3
Recovering Resources, delivering a sustainable future
• With Net Zero firmly on the agenda, how can the waste and resources sector step up to this agenda
• What infrastructure does the UK need
• And what is the role for Energy from Waste in delivering circularity
Gillian Sinclair, Head of Development, FCC
CASE STUDY: The North London Heat and Power Project — Meeting Today’s Needs and Looking to the Future
• Update on the procurement of the Energy Recovery Facility
• Key technical and performance features of the ERF
• Future proofing the NLHPP and ERF
• Progress on site preparation and enabling works
• Anticipated timetable for delivering the ERF
Euston Ling, Manager, Planning and Technical Solutions, North London Waste Authority (LB Haringey)
Jacqueline Fitzgerald, Technical Solutions Officer, North London Waste Authority (LB Haringey)
CASE STUDY: Repowering and renewing older EfW facilities
• Taking over an old, under invested facility and turning it around
• Building a new facility alongside in limited space
• Integrating the two to form a successful three line EfW CHP facility
• Integration with local tyre manufacturing plant
• Financing options
Paul Carey, Director, MVV Environment Ltd
More information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/einpr3
Energy from Waste 2021
1st – 2nd December 2021
London, United Kingdom
