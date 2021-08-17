Global Cancer Stem Cells Market to Surpass $1,898.3 Million, Growing with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026, Post-COVID-19 Disaster by Research Dive

The rise of the COVID-19 disaster positively impacted the global cancer stem cells market growth in 2020. This is mainly due to the rising developments in the cancer stem cell therapies in recent years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newest report on the global cancer stem cells market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. The report presents exhaustive insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future prospective of the global industry, by analyzing important factors such as key drivers & limitations, newest trends & advances, regional market circumstances, and size & scope of the market during the pandemic. The report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the market growth.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

The global cancer stem cells market is expected to witness noteworthy growth and garner $1,898.3 million by 2026 due to growing demand for cancer stem cells therapy in the treatment of cancer.

Highlights of the Report

The CAGR of the cancer stem cells market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 3% in the estimated period, 2019—2026.

The CAGR of the global industry, as expected post the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to be 11.8% during the projected period, 2019—2026.

The size of the global cancer stem cells sector in 2020, as estimated before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, was $956.6 million.

The present market size (2020), bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is $982.5 million.

Present Scenario of the Market due to COVID-19 Crisis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market growth. Growing cases of cancer across the globe are fueling the need for effective cancer stem cell therapies. Cancer stem cells researchers and government bodies are heavily investing in R&D for cell-based therapies to cater to the surging demand for cancer cell therapies during the pandemic. In addition, the invention of induced pluri-potent stem cell (PSC) lines is greatly fueling the growth of the cancer stem cells market.

Future Scope of the Industry:

The report provides numerous tactics and strategies of the foremost players functioning in the market such as new product developments, latest strategic plans & approaches, financial performance, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

According to the report, the global cancer stem cells market is expected to continue making significant developments after the end of COVID-19 disaster. Some of the leading companies such as

Irvine Scientific Stem Cell Technologies Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Merck KGaA MiltenyiBiotec AbbVie Inc. Sino Biological Inc. BioTime Inc.

and others are expected to form the future of the global cancer stem cells market in the upcoming years.

For instance, in February 2020, the global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), a foremost regenerative medicine provider, launched a new stem cell / cancer research and therapy center in Chandigarh, India.

